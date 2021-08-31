Ferrari's Spa struggles 'something we need to look at' - Sainz

Ferrari was surprisingly uncompetitive in wet conditions at the Belgian Grand Prix and needs to understand why, according to Carlos Sainz.

Spa-Francorchamps was not expected to favor Ferrari, where the likes of McLaren – with good aerodynamic efficiency and top speed – looked strong. That played out in qualifying in the wet as both Charles Leclerc and Sainz dropped out in Q2, while McLaren looked to have a chance of pole position. For his part, Sainz wasn’t expecting to be so far off in those conditions.

“Hopefully we’ll have better performance (in Zandvoort) than here, both in the wet and in dry conditions,” Sainz said. “On the dry we expected to have a difficult weekend, but what we didn’t expect was to be so far off in the wet, it’s something we need to look at, mainly because in Imola the car was so great to drive in the wet and here, for some reason, in the wet we had no grip, so hopefully for Zandvoort we can solve some of the issues.”

How much Ferrari would struggle was never seen on Sunday as the race was called off after just two laps behind the safety car. Regarding that, Sainz admitted there was little that could be done in the short-term but suggest an extra race at Spa in 2022 to compensate those who lost out.

“I don’t know, maybe give them a double race next year… There was very little we could do,” he said. “I’m really sorry for them because they are the first ones that really deserve a show, it’s been a tough couple of years with COVID, last year we raced behind closed doors, now we got to come to Spa with a full crowd or whatever percentage it was, it would have been great to give them a show but trust me, we just couldn’t do it.

“Maybe we could do it (on Monday), but we have to go to Zandvoort. I’m really sorry for everyone but I don’t see a window or a way to solve this, apart from giving them a double race next year or something.”