Eight NASCAR teams to track-test Next Gen cars at Daytona next week

Eight NASCAR Cup Series teams will run their Next Gen cars at Daytona International Speedway next week as part of a Goodyear tire test next week at Daytona International Speedway.

The two-day test, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 7, and Wednesday, Sept. 8, will mark the first multi-car test for the Next Gen cars, and the first track test for the cars prepared by the teams. All previous tests have used prototype cars prepared in collaboration between NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing.

Each of the participating teams will be represented by one driver. Austin Dillon will suit up for Richard Childress Racing, and Denny Hamlin will be on hand for Joe Gibbs Racing.Chris Buescher, Joey Logano and William Byron will drive for Roush Fenway Racing, Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports respectively, and the field will be completed by Cole Custer (Stewart-Haas Racing), Ross Chastain (Chip Ganassi Racing) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr (JTG Daugherty Racing).