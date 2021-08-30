Vintage Motorsport’s 2021 Sept-Oct Issue is now available

Although the original Trans-Am Series from 1966 to ’72 is highly revered, we’d argue that the mid-’80s saw equally exciting racing in the Trans-Am and IMSA GT series, with a more interesting mix of race cars.

One such machine graces our Sept/Oct cover and the 7-page Salon feature, the 1986 Roush Racing Merkur XR4Ti, first campaigned in ’86 and ’87 with a 2.5-liter turbo-4. The tube-framed racer then received a 358cid V8 for endurance races at Daytona and Sebring, the former where it won its class. Six were built, this is chassis #002. Great car, great story!

With a switch over to Top Fuel Drag Racing, none other than Shirley Muldowney talks about her favorite race, the 1982 NHRA U.S. Nationals, where she beat every one of her rivals to win for the first time at Indy. And with four wins on the season, she became the first three-time Top Fuel World Champion in the history of the sport. Best of all, she’s still glamorous, scrappy and feisty at 81.

And talk about an adventure! One of only five factory commissioned low-roof Lancia Aurelia GTs for the 1951 motorsport season, chassis # B20-1300 became a bit of a celebrity in its day, only to disappear for decades in the country it struggled to reach in November 1951, on its way to the starting line of the notorious Carrera Panamericana road race. Even Road & Track magazine was involved in this wild story.

