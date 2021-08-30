Hirakawa set for second test with Toyota Gazoo Racing

Ryo Hirakawa has been selected for a second test with the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours-winning Toyota GR010 Hybrid Hypercar at the Circuit de Catalunya in Spain on 22-24 September with Toyota Gazoo Racing.

The 2017 Super GT champion and three-time runner-up is again in championship contention this season with TGR Team KeePer TOM’s driving a GT500 Supra, alongside a parallel Super Formula campaign with carenex TEAM IMPUL (after finishing last season as runner-up there too, and is a member of the Toyota Young Drivers Program (TDP).

The 27-year-old first experienced the GR010 HYBRID at Portimao, Portugal, earlier this year following the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) race in June and will test again as part of TGR’s commitment to developing young drivers for the future. Hirakawa does have prior prototype experience in Europe.

He has two European Le Mans seasons under his belt from 2016 and 2017, where he won three races and scored a further two podium finishes for TDS Racing and G-Drive Racing. He also competed at Le Mans both years, finishing the endurance classic for the first time in 2017 alongside Memo Rojas and Jose Gutierrez, the trio crossing the line 17th in the LMP2 class.