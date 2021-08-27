Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Two W Series drivers hospitalized following six-car crash at Spa

By August 27, 2021 3:12 PM

Qualifying for the W Series round in support of the Belgian Grand Prix was marred by a six-car collision at Eau Rouge-Raidillon which involved Fabienne Wohlwend, Ayla Agren, Abbie Eaton, Sarah Moore, Belen Garcia and Beitske Visser. Each car slid off the track as rain began to fall, and into the path of the cars behind, with Visser’s car being hit hard enough to rip the gearbox and rear end off and flip her car, which ended up on its side in the middle of the track.

The session was red-flagged while track marshals and medical crew attended to the drivers.

“All drivers involved in the incident are undergoing medical assessment and two of the drivers — Ayla Agren and Beitske Visser — have been transferred to hospital for further checks,” read a statement released by the all-female driver series. It was subsequently announced that Agren had been discharged from hospital while Visser is awaiting the results of a leg X-ray “but is in good spirits and discussing the accident.”

After the session was restarted, championship leader Jamie Chadwick (pictured, top) secured pole position for Saturday’s race in her Veloce Racing entry ahead of title rival Alice Powell, with Nerea Marti in third.

Delayed coverage of the W Series qualifying session from Spa airs tonight, and the race on Saturday night, both on BeinSports.

