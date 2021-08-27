Preview: RM Sotheby’s Auburn sale

RM Sotheby’s will feature Americana and automobilia from many eras at its Sept. 2-5 sale in Auburn, Indiana.

Among the offerings are several noteworthy collections, including the North American Motor Car Collection with star cars ranging from a 1952 Open Wheel Sprint Car (one of Vintage Motorsport’s picks of the sale) to a Jeff Gordon-raced, Hendrick Motorsport-built 1994 Chevrolet Lumina NASCAR Cup car (pictured above). Register your interest to see its full history file that includes a video walkaround by Ray Evernham, an essential original member of the team that helped Gordon score his series of victories in the mid-1990s.

