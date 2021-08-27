Leclerc keen to avoid repeat of FP2 crash

Charles Leclerc said he needs to ensure he doesn’t repeat his FP2 crash at a more important point in the Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

The Ferrari driver lost the rear end exiting the second part of Les Combes, and was unable to gather the car up quickly enough to avoid it sliding onto the wet grass. Leclerc’s left-front corner was wiped off against the tire barrier and brought out a red flag, but he said Friday was the best time to make such a mistake.

“It’s been very tricky day overall for everyone because of the conditions, but we have one night to work on the car, to come back stronger tomorrow,” Leclerc said. “Obviously, I would have preferred to not end the day in the wall, but it’s part of free practice and I’ll try not to re-do this mistake, these mistakes, later on.”

Leclerc said he wasn’t helped by the car’s handling deteriorating between sessions despite the team doing little in the way of changes.

“It felt quite good (in FP1). But FP2 didn’t feel great, so we need to understand (why) because we didn’t change much on the car,” he said. “But I am confident that we will be able to do a good enough job to understand what went wrong in FP2 to be better tomorrow.”

Given the on-off drizzle that hit Spa-Francorchamps throughout Friday — which is forecast to continue — Leclerc said teams are fighting to find a car that is strong in a variety of conditions.

“I think it’s going to be like this for the rest of the weekend, so we just need to be adapting ourselves as quickly as possible to try and have a setup that is going good as well in the dry as in the rain,” he said. “Once we achieve that, then we are ready for a good weekend.”

Presented by