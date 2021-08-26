Russell and Bottas in holding pattern with no Merc announcement imminent

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas both say they are happy to wait for news about their futures from Mercedes, with no announcement expected for a few weeks.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff had previously stated he would be making a call between Russell and Bottas for the seat alongside Lewis Hamilton during the summer break, but on returning to action for this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix both drivers say that is not yet ready to be communicated.

“I guess no news to share at this stage,” Russell said. “Still obviously in discussions over the summer break but there’s nothing to announce one way or another this weekend — or probably not next week either, to be honest. I think it’s no problem. Do things right rather than quickly, let’s say.”

Bottas cryptically added that he might have been told what is happening, saying: “There’s no news to share yet.

“Not really (a surprise). Who knows, maybe I know something, maybe I don’t! But like I said, there’s no news to share.”

The Finn says he doesn’t mind having to wait for his future to be known — or at least made public — given how often he has been waiting for decisions in recent years.

“For my side it’s not problematic; it’s nothing new for me. So, the situation overall, I’m fine with it, completely. Just head down and focus on the weekend. I’m pretty sure the next three weekends will fly by with the tripleheader — we have a pretty good battle in our hands, as a team. That’s the main focus but, you know, things eventually will sort themselves out and then we’ll see.”

For Russell, it’s the first time he has been out of contract at the end of a season in his F1 career but he is similarly comfortable if there is no final call communicated for a number of weeks.

“I think we’re both fortunate that we’re both looked after in ways by Mercedes and we both trust them to look after our futures one way or another,” he said. “Speaking for myself, there are no real problems. Whether it’s tomorrow, whether it’s after Abu Dhabi (the season finale in December), I guess you have to trust the people who are looking out for you.”