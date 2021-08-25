Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Mailbag is taking a break

The Mailbag is taking a break

IndyCar

The Mailbag is taking a break

By August 25, 2021 3:06 AM

By |

Dear RACER Nation,

By now, most of you are are of Robin’s ongoing health problems. His return to writing over the past few weeks excited us — and him — as much as it did our readers, but it also came with the understanding that his ability to contribute was a day-to-day proposition. We now find ourselves at a point where he once again needs to save his energy for other things, so the weekly Mailbag is taking a back seat.

On behalf of Robin and all of us at RACER, thank you for your continued support, good wishes and patience.

Joe Skibinski/IndyCar

, IndyCar

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • http://autotimenews.com/the-mailbag-is-taking-a-break/ The Mailbag is taking a break – Auto news

    […] Source link […]

  • https://portlandforum.net/the-mailbag-is-taking-a-break/ The Mailbag is taking a break

    […] Source link […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home