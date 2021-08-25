Larson leads Daytona Cup field

Two Hendrick Motorsports drivers will again lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to the green flag, this time at Daytona International Speedway.

Kyle Larson starts from the pole in the regular-season finale (Saturday, 7 p.m., NBC). Larson can win the regular-season title over Denny Hamlin as he goes into the weekend with a 28-point advantage in the point standings.

William Byron starts second. Byron is the defending race winner.

Denny Hamlin starts third, Kyle Busch starts fourth, and Chase Elliott starts fifth. Ryan Blaney starts sixth, and Martin Truex Jr. starts seventh.

Kurt Busch starts eighth, Matt DiBenedetto starts ninth, and Brad Keselowski starts 10th. DiBenedetto is one of the drivers who can win his way into the playoffs.

Tyler Reddick starts 17th. Reddick holds the final spot on the playoff grid by 25 points over teammate Austin Dillon. Dillon starts 27th.

Justin Haley starts 28th in the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports. Corey LaJoie returns to action, starting 33rd, after missing last weekend’s race at Michigan due to COVID-19 protocols.

Kaz Grala will start 38th in the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing. Landon Cassill starts 39th in the No. 96 for Gaunt Brother Racing.

There are 40 drivers entered in the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

STARTING LINE-UP