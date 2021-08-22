November Velocity Invitational at Laguna Seca to showcase Porsche

The Velocity Invitational, a motorsports and luxury lifestyle gathering created by the team behind Sonoma Speed Festival, has announced that Porsche Cars North America, Inc., will be the official sponsor of the November 11-14, 2021 event.

The lavish three-day affair will feature an exhibition of Porsche 917 race cars along with other historic Porsche models and hundreds of other rare and historically significant race cars at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to ring in the new Velocity Invitational with support from our friends at Porsche,” said founder Jeff O’Neill. “Porsche vehicles have been a dominant force on the track and the street since the original 356/1 first took to the road in 1948. Velocity Invitational will highlight some of Porsche’s greatest racing cars on track, while Porsche’s curated showcase of 917 race cars will give guests a rare opportunity to see these engineering wonders up close and in action.”

