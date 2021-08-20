Sebring to open 2022 WEC schedule

The FIA World Endurance Championship confirmed its 2022 schedule on Friday at Le Mans. The calendar includes six rounds, all at circuits that have previously featured on WEC schedules in the past. As previously revealed by RACER, the series is set to return to Sebring for the first time since 2019 as part of a doubleheader with the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on March 18, for what will be the opening round of the 2022 season.

A Prologue test at the Floridian circuit on March 12-13 will precede the “Super Sebring” weekend, which will feature a 1000-mile race for the WEC. The teams will then head to Spa for a six-hour race, which will act as the traditional Le Mans 24 Hours dress rehearsal on May 7. Le Mans will be the third round of the season, and move back to its traditional June date on June 12-13 after being held in September in 2020 and August this year due to the pandemic.

After the traditional post-Le Mans break, teams and drivers will return to Monza on July 10 for the second six-hour race, before heading on two more long-haul trips later in the year to Fuji Speedway in Japan — returning after a two-year absence — on September 11 and Bahrain on November 12. The former will be a third and final six-hour race, the latter an eight-hour encounter to finish the season.

“The 2022 schedule for the FIA World Endurance Championship is designed to maximize team exposure while keeping costs down,” said Pierre Fillon, president of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest. “Motor racing calendars have never been subject to such disruption as during the pandemic and this schedule obviously accounts for the current situation. I look forward to seeing you in the U.S. in March for an exciting 10th season.”