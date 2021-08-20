RM Sotheby’s tops $148m in Monterey

By Vintage Motorsport | August 20, 2021 10:27 AM ET

RM Sotheby’s Aug. 12-14 Monterey auction grossed $148,528,300 in total sales, with 90% of all lots sold. Bidders hailed from 34 countries.

Forty-four of the lots exceeded the $1 million mark; 16 lots exceeded $3 million, and four lots exceeded $5 million over the course of the sale.

The auction opened big with Thursday night’s presentation of The Paul Andrews Estate Collection that was led by the 1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato selling for $9.52 million. It remained the top sale.

