IMSA, ACO renew strategic ﻿alliance and license agreement for 10 years

IMSA and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest have signed a new 10-year contract extension that secured their working relationship and provides the American sports car racing sanctioning body with another decade of use with ACO-based technical regulations where applicable in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

According to IMSA: “Beginning in 2022, the agreement allows IMSA to provide three invitations to each year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, up from two invitations from 2014 through 2021. Those invitations will be provided for one GT entry, one LMP2 entry and, starting in 2023, one LMDh/LMH entry. For next year only, IMSA may select an LMP3 team to receive the third entry for the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

The deal was signed by IMSA chairman Jim France and ACO president Pierre Fillon.

“We are preparing to embark on a historic new era of sports car racing that would not have been possible without the spirit of partnership and collaboration between IMSA and the ACO,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “This is shaping up to become a new ‘golden era’ for our sport that will excite existing sports car fans and enable both of our organizations to engage with new audiences all over the world. Speaking for all of IMSA, we are thrilled to formalize this long-term extension of our strategic alliance with our friends at the ACO.”

Fillon added, “Following on from the historic convergence of our competitions, this agreement materializes our intention to shape the future of endurance together. This decision is wonderful news for teams and fans alike. Our discipline will be a talking point on both sides of the Atlantic, which spurs us on to pursue our work side by side and with the other key players in our sport.”