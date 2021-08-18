The Week In IndyCar, August 18, with Will Power

It’s The Week In IndyCar guest show featuring Indy GP winner Will Power using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

The Team Penske driver takes us inside his rebound from a rough Nashville event, aliens, winning on the 10th anniversary of the rainy Loudon oval race where his infamous meme was generated, UFOs, his ongoing desire to take up boxing and fight a NASCAR driver, backmarkers, doing the Bathurst 1000 with teammate Scott McLaughlin, drivers who give boring answers, and the connection he has with his wife Liz. And did we mention aliens and UFOs?