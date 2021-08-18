Racing on TV, August 18-22

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com will have live coverage of Le Mans practice and qualifying on Wednesday, August 18
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Wednesday, August 18
|Road America
|4:00-5:00pm (D)
|
|Road America
|5:00-7:00pm (D)
|
Friday, August 20
|Michigan
|6:00-8:00pm
|
|Gateway
race 1
|6:20-7:30pm
|
|Gateway
|9:00-11:30pm
|
Saturday, August 21
|Le Mans
part 1
|9:15am-11:59pm
|
|Budds Creek
|1:00-5:00pm
|
|Budds Creek
|1:00-3:00pm
|
|Gateway
practice
|1:15-2:45pm
|
|Michigan
|3:30-6:00pm
|
|Gateway
qualifying
|5:00-6:00pm
|
|Gateway
race 2
|6:20-7:30pm
|
|Gateway race
|8:00-11:00pm
|
|Budds Creek
|11:00pm-1:00am
(SDD)
|
Sunday, August 22
|Le Mans
part 2
|12:00-10:30am
|
|Michigan
|3:00-6:30pm
|
|Brainerd
|3:00-6:00pm
|
|Budds Creek
|4:00-5:00pm
(D)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
