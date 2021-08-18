Elliott, Larson lead Michigan field

By Kelly Crandall | August 18, 2021 9:47 AM ET

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will be on the front row for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

Larson starts from the pole in the FireKeepers Casino 400 (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN). Elliott starts second.

Ryan Blaney will start third with Matt DiBenedetto fourth and Martin Truex Jr. fifth. Kurt Busch starts sixth, and brother Kyle Busch starts seventh.

Kevin Harvick starts eighth. Harvick won at Michigan last year when it was a doubleheader weekend.

Denny Hamlin starts ninth, and Alex Bowman completes the top 10.

Tyler Reddick starts 14th in the penultimate race of the regular season. Reddick holds a 28-point advantage on teammate Austin Dillon for the last spot on the playoff grid.

Further back on the starting grid, Joey Logano will line up 19th and Brad Keselowski 20th. Dillon starts 26th.

There are 37 drivers entered at Michigan.

STARTING LINE-UP