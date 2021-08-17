Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Miller decal raises over $9k for St Jude's Children Research Hospital

Miller decal raises over $9k for St Jude's Children Research Hospital

IndyCar

Miller decal raises over $9k for St Jude's Children Research Hospital

By August 17, 2021 5:29 PM

By |

Thanks to the artistic talents of Roger Warrick and the clout of Marshall Pruett, RACER is proud to announce that the latest cartoon decal of Robin Miller has raised $9,040 for St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.

Pruett, who does the majority of IndyCar and IMSA coverage for RACER and RACER.com, has become known for his T-shirts and decals to help charities and injured racers. He’s raised over $250,000 in the past few years with the great backing from Toronto Motorsports, and a bunch of teams and manufacturers like Penske, Ganassi, Andretti, McLaren, Porsche and Honda.

Last but certainly not least, a special thank you to all of our readers, whose generosity drove the St Jude’s campaign’s success.

, , , IndyCar

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://portlandforum.net/miller-decal-raises-over-9k-for-st-judes-children-research-hospital/ Miller decal raises over $9k for St Jude’s Children Research Hospital

    […] Source link […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home