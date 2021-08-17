Miller decal raises over $9k for St Jude's Children Research Hospital

Thanks to the artistic talents of Roger Warrick and the clout of Marshall Pruett, RACER is proud to announce that the latest cartoon decal of Robin Miller has raised $9,040 for St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.

Pruett, who does the majority of IndyCar and IMSA coverage for RACER and RACER.com, has become known for his T-shirts and decals to help charities and injured racers. He’s raised over $250,000 in the past few years with the great backing from Toronto Motorsports, and a bunch of teams and manufacturers like Penske, Ganassi, Andretti, McLaren, Porsche and Honda.

Last but certainly not least, a special thank you to all of our readers, whose generosity drove the St Jude’s campaign’s success.