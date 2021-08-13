RM Sotheby’s opens big in Monterey

The 26 cars of the Paul Andrews Estate Collection, spanning 65 years of automotive history, sold in RM Sotheby’s opening night in Monterey for more than $34.4 million.

Regarded by many as one of the most beautiful sports GT cars of the 1960s, the rare 1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato led the night, bringing $9.52 million. It is one of only 19 DB4GT Zagatos built and with only six left-hand-drive examples.

Another highlight of the Thursday evening dedicated auction was one of the oldest cars in the collection, the beautifully restored 1929 Duesenberg Model J ‘Butterfly’ Dual-Cowl Phaeton, which sold above the high estimate for $3.305 million. Also selling above its high estimate was the 1965 Aston DB5 Convertible for $3.195 million.

Read more at VintageMotorsports.com.