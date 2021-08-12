Watch VeeKay, Bowman do a virtual ride swap in the Chevy simulator

The NTT IndyCar Series and NASCAR Cup Series share the billing on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course this weekend, and Chevrolet holds the distinction of being the only manufacturer with horses in both races.

For the Cup drivers, the IMS road course is unfamiliar territory, so when Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman decided to familiarize himself with the layout in Chevrolet’s simulator, he had the added advantage of some coaching from a guy who is very comfortable on the 2.439 mile layout — Chevy stablemate Rinus VeeKay, who steered the No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing entry to victory at the track back in May.

After giving Bowman some pointers, it was VeeKay’s turn to get out of his comfort zone and turn his first simulator laps in a Cup car. Click here to watch it, or check it out below.