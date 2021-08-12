HSR debuts as new sanctioning body for Monterey Motorsports Reunion events

Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) is in full force at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca this week and last in its debut as the new official sanctioning body of the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and Monterey Pre-Reunion.

In a new multi-year partnership announced last September, HSR is currently providing for the first time at WeatherTech Raceway its expertise and collective experience in vetting entries, competitor and participant registration, full technical scrutineering and race event operations for the Monterey Reunion events.

“One of our big changes for this year’s Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion has been the addition of HSR as our new sanctioning body, and they are off to a fantastic start,” said John Narigi, President and General Manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “We worked with them last week during the Pre-Reunion and were immediately impressed by the professional but uncomplicated approach David Hinton and his entire team bring to the job. It is evident early on they are racers helping racers and bring a can-do and positive approach to the entire operation.”

