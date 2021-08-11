Tanner Foust joining McLaren for Extreme E in 2022

McLaren Racing has announced that it has signed America’s Tanner Foust, one of the world’s top rallycross aces, to drive for the McLaren Extreme E team next year.

A three-time U.S. rallycross champion (2012, 2011, 2010), Foust has won four X Games gold medals (2013, 2010, 2007), alongside two Formula Drift championships (2008, 2007).

“We are thrilled that Tanner has joined the McLaren Racing family of drivers,” said Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing. “He is a top-class off-road competitor with a wealth of experience and a winning record. Alongside his driving prowess he’s a fantastic personality, who will help us connect with new fans around the world and bring the purpose and important messages of Extreme E to the fore.

“We’re looking forward to announcing Tanner’s teammate and our first female McLaren driver, to complete our exciting line-up.”

Foust has been a dominant driver in rallycross since the sport was first introduced to the United States in 2010. His varied race experience includes multiple years of open-wheel competition, the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, rallying, sports car racing and the famous Baja. He has also represented the USA in the annual Race of Champions three times (2010, 2009, 2008).

He is the first American driver to win a round of the European Rallycross Championship and finished in the top three in both 2011 and 2012.

Foust has also held multiple world records, including the indoor speed record for TV’s “Top Gear USA” and set a distance jump record with Hot Wheels when he made a 332-foot ramp-to-ramp leap in a truck at the Indy 500 in 2011.

“To be able to race for McLaren is every driver’s dream and the opportunity to compete for the team in this innovative and imaginative racing series makes it even more special,” said Foust. “The concept is unique and the challenge compelling. It will enable me to draw on all my experience and skills, while being part of a positive cause addressing key issues for our planet and society.”