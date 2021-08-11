Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Race Industry Now: Innovations in Spark plug wires and ignition technology, by Dragon Fire Performance

Join EPARTRADE for Episode No.116 of the RACE INDUSTRY NOW tech webinar on Wednesday, August 18 at 9:00 AM PST.

“Innovations In Spark Plug Wires and Ignition Technology” by Dragon Fire Performance. With Chris Thompson, Business Development Consultant, Dragon Fire Performance; Nick Evdos, Brian Tooley Racing, Custom Camshaft Designer and Andy Hateley, Hateley Motorsports, Owner / Formula D Pro 2 driver. Hosted by Jeff Hammond from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift. No charge to attend.

