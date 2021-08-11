Preview: Gooding Aug. 13-14 Pebble Beach sale

With a truly impressive range of offerings, Gooding & Company could easily be looking at a record-breaking Aug. 13-14 Pebble Beach auction.

Perusing the sale’s recently-released digital catalog reveals more than 20 collector vehicles from the Donald L. Weber Collection, highlighted by a 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 exhibited at the 1997 Pebble Beach Concours, as well as a diverse range of American and European classics from the Stephen P. Dean Collection, the “Silver Surfers” of the late Neil Peart, drummer for the band Rush, and several high-profile French classics from the Mullin Automotive Museum, including a 1934 Bugatti Type 57 Galibier.

Other special cars include a 1995 McLaren F1, a 1986 March Indy car (pictured above), 1957 Maserati 200 SI and a 1966 Ford GT40 Lightweight.

