Photos: Monterey Pre-Reunion, Day 2

Nick Lish/Vintage Motorsport

By August 11, 2021 8:41 AM

Sunday’s schedule mirrored Saturday’s at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the Monterey Pre-Reunion — practice runs for each group in the morning followed by an afternoon of racing. The dry lake was filled with the unique sounds each of the 10 groups offered and the sights were just as pleasing, including the view shown above of Wade Carter blasting down the Corkscrew in his 1982 Arrows A4 Formula 1 car.

Another quick reminder to stop by and join RACER and Vintage Motorsport in supporting the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation at the Rolex Monterey Motorsport Reunion next weekend.

See the whole gallery at VintageMotorsport.com.

