Photos: Monterey Pre-Reunion, Day 2

Sunday’s schedule mirrored Saturday’s at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the Monterey Pre-Reunion — practice runs for each group in the morning followed by an afternoon of racing. The dry lake was filled with the unique sounds each of the 10 groups offered and the sights were just as pleasing, including the view shown above of Wade Carter blasting down the Corkscrew in his 1982 Arrows A4 Formula 1 car.

