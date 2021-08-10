Online Race Industry Week webinar series to return in December

The second annual Online RACE INDUSTRY WEEK presented by EPARTRADE and RACER will take place November 29 through December 3, 2021. The theme this year is “Get your motorsports business ‘race ready’ for 2022”.

In its debut last year, the event drew trade attendance from 110 countries and speakers such as Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Jim Campbell, Vice President of GM Performance & Motorsports and Mark Rushbrook, Director of Ford Performance Motorsports.

Online RACE INDUSTRY WEEK is held at no charge for racing industry professionals from around the world. Attendees must register in advance at EPARTRADE.com, the trade-only product sourcing platform for the worldwide racing industry.

“From very big issues such as new business opportunities in various racing markets, to highly technical webinars on racing technologies, Online RACE INDUSTRY WEEK prepares racing businesses for a fast start to the next season,” said Francisque Savinien, founder of EPARTRADE.

“It’s held in the off-season so all motorsports entrepreneurs can find time to attend the more than 50 webinars. And there’s no need to get on a plane or rent a hotel room. Online RACE INDUSTRY WEEK is as close as your computer, tablet or smartphone,” said Judy Kean, co-founder of EPARTRADE.

This year’s event will serve as the season finale of EPARTRADE’s popular weekly webinar series, RACE INDUSTRY NOW.

“RACER.com has a robust daily following of racing business people, who tune in every day to keep pace with the latest in racing news,” said Paul Pfanner, founder of RACER. “We were proud to expand our service to the racing industry last year by developing this spectacular event. We aired 55 hours of extraordinary programming for racing business people, and were deluged afterward with requests to make it an annual event. And we’re happy to do just that!”

Technical webinars during the previous Online RACE INDUSTRY WEEK covered such topics as engine components (blocks, pistons, valves, turbos, starters, dampers and more), advanced materials, brakes, race car simulation, suspension, setup equipment, transmissions/gearboxes, driver safety gear, ultrasonic cleaning, fuel, shop machining equipment and more.

“Online RACE INDUSTRY WEEK is a key part of the racing industry’s growing online trade strategy, being driven primarily by EPARTRADE and RACER,” said John Kilroy, chief of content and audience development of EPARTRADE. “We’re taking advantage of contemporary technology to provide racing businesses with powerful new business tools to make them more efficient, more productive and more profitable.”

