Date confirmed for 2022 Pikes Peak Hill Climb

The 100th Running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is set for Sunday, June 26, 2022.

In addition to the centennial edition of the famed event, there will also be a pre-race street festival in Colorado Springs, along with the 2022 Pikes Peak Hill Climb Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

“We anticipate unprecedented interest from manufacturers, race teams and top-tier competitors,” stated Megan Leatham, Executive Director. “Pikes Peak is legendary in the motorsports world, it’s a racing venue like no other. Our 100th Running will be a perfect opportunity for drivers to bring their best game to Pikes Peak to cap the first 100 years of competition while ushering in a new century of racing on America’s Mountain.”

Robin Shute was this year’s ‘King of the Mountain’ after claiming his second overall victory, which came on the shortened course due to poor road conditions as a result of bad weather. The win came in a 600hp turbocharged Wolf GB08 TSC-LT; the same car he drove to his win in 2019. The Briton’s run – shortened from the usual 12.42-mile route to nine miles that ended at Mile Marker 16 – clocked in at 5m55.246s (94.143mph).

Rea Lentz won the inaugural event in 1916, driving a Romano Special with a time of 20m55.6s. In 2018, Frenchman Romain Dumas set the current course record of 7m57.148s behind the wheel of the all-electric Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak.