Photos: Day 1 at the Monterey Pre-Reunion

With Monterey Car Week back in action this year, what better way to kick off the festivities than a weekend of racing at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Traditionally, the weekend offers drivers, mechanics, and fans the opportunity to ease into the spectacle that lies in the week ahead. Over 300 cars are on hand for the weekend with more to pack the paddock in the coming days. And don’t forget to join RACER And Vintage Motorsport in supporting the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation at the Rolex Monterey Motorsport Reunion next weekend.

Pictured above: Lee Mowle getting after it out of Turn 11 in this 1977 Lotus 78/2.

