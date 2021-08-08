Sofronas takes Nashville GT America win

James Sofronas drove his GMG Racing Audi R8 LMS Ultra to victory in the first race of the GT America powered by aws doubleheader weekend at Nashville’s Music City Grand Prix. Starting from pole, Sofronas lost the lead right out of the gate and had to work to recapture the top spot while defending from podium-seeking competitors.

Jeff Burton, driving the Rearden Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3, took second overall while also winning the Masters class, the first for Burton and the team in GT America. Points leader going into the race, Charlie Luck (Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3-R 911.2) started in P4 overall and worked his way through the traffic and flag situations to the third step on the overall podium. This happened after a battle with Burton for practically the whole race.

Here’s a look at our day yesterday! We so enjoyed racing at night and all of the fans excitement!#GTNashville | #GTAmerica | #MusicCityGP pic.twitter.com/rfqyMDaDhA — GT America (@gt_america_) August 8, 2021

Jason Dasakalos (Daskalos Motorsports Audi R8 LMS) just missed out on the SRO3 podium but managed to hold off the remainder of the overall field, including GT2 class winner Elias Sabo (Audi R8 LMS GT2), who slotted into the fifth overall position.

In GT4, class polesitter Alex Welch (ROTR Motorsports Audi R8 LMS GT4) lost and recaptured a few positions on the way to the top spot of the GT4 podium. The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR driven by Adam Adelson took the second podium step in the class for Adelson’s first podium appearance in the series.

Closing out the GT4 podium was Robb Holland (Rotek Racing Ford Mustang GT4), who adds the third-place hardware to his GT America collection.

GT America competitors hit the temporary street circuit again Sunday at 2:45 p.m. Central for the second race of the weekend. Stream the race free on the GT World YouTube channel, get the audio simulcast on SiriusXM Satellite Radio SXM 392 (or 992 on the app) and view live timing and scoring and find your social media platform links on the official GT America powered by AWS site, gtamerica.us.

