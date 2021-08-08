Elliott, Bell sent to the rear for Watkins Glen start

The teams of Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell have been issued L1 penalties before the start of today’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen.

Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team and Bell’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team were found to violate rules 20.4.8.3.a and 20.4.8.3.b (rear-window air deflectors) in pre-race inspection. The crew chiefs for both drivers, Alan Gustafson and Adam Stevens, have been ejected from the track.

Both teams have been docked 10 driver and owner points in addition to being fined $25,000. Elliott and Bell will have to start at the rear of the field in the Go Bowling at The Glen.

Bell was slated to start seventh. Elliott, who was to start 11th, is looking for a three-peat, having won at Watkins Glen in 2018 and ’19. There was no race at Watkins Glen last season because of the coronavirus pandemic.