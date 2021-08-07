Skeen grabs Nashville TA2 pole

Fastest in a field of 36 Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli drivers, Mike Skeen captured the TA2 Motul Pole Award for today’s Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers presents the Franklin Road Classic with Race for RP.

Skeen turned a lap of 1m31.461s on the 12-turn, 2.17-mile temporary course in the No. 1 Liqui-Moly/Turn 14 Distribution Services Chevrolet Camaro. He will lead the field to the green flag at 1:20 p.m. CT today.

“This is awesome!” Skeen said. “We knew this one would be really important, because this track is so difficult to pass on. I used the tires a little more than I usually would in qualifying to ensure that we’d be out front at the start. Hopefully we can maintain that pace over the long run, stay out front and get a nice win for the Liqui-Moly Stevens-Miller Racing Camaro.”

Connor Mosack will start second, turning a lap of 1m31.500s in the No. 28 NicTailor/FS M1-SLR/Fields Chevrolet Camaro, followed by Thomas Merrill in the No. 81 HP Tuners/Mike Cope Race Cars Ford Mustang, Adam Andretti in the No. 86 3-Dimensional Services Ford Mustang, and Adrian Wlostowski in the No. 3 Hawk Performance/F.A.S.T. Auto Camaro.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez was seventh in the No. 75 Wesley Financial Group/Silver Hare Camaro, while TA2 points leader Rafa Matos was 18th in the No. 88 3-Dimensional Services Ford Mustang.

The large field necessitated that the field be split into two 19-car groups. Evan Pecore led the second group with a lap of 1m32.986s in the No. 15 Diversion Motors/Value Pro Chevrolet Camaro, good for 15th overall.

The race will be televised on the CBS Sports Network today beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

RESULTS