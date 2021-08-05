Lime Rock Park set to host the cars of Steven Harris

As part of the celebration of Porsche as the celebrated marque for Lime Rock Park’s Historic Festival, the Connecticut facility will host a very special collection of air-cooled Porsches, as well as some breathtaking examples of more modern Porsche 911 GT3 RS and GT2 machines, this Labor Day weekend.

First finding inspiration for the brand thanks to his father and uncle’s Porsche passion, architect Steven Harris has painstakingly curated his collection since getting his first-ever drive in a 911S that he wound up driving to college.

While the specifications and capabilities of each of the cars in this collection, which spans the decades, are quite varied, they all carry the same central objective: speed. Harris has long focused on the limited-production, highly specialized RS models through the years.

The Historics Festival display will include 15 911-based RS models, starting with an example of the iconic 1973 911 Carrera RS and bookended by the extremely capable 2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS. Considering his path to this collection, it is a little bit surprising that it’s not the 73 that Harris calls his favorite — instead picking the 1984 911 SC/RS Coupe.

“It was the last car to complete the set, the missing piece,” says Harris. “It was by far the hardest to find, and is generally regarded to be the best example in the world. Interestingly, it’s the only RS car that’s rally capable — all the rest are track cars detuned for the road.”

Further information is available at limerock.com. Entry forms for all events are available at Motorsports Reg, https://lrphistorics.motorsportreg.com/

2021 Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 39 Schedule of events

Thursday, Sept. 2

The Vintage Race Car & Sports Car Parade is a 17-mile tour through the local towns including a stop at the Noble Horizons facility and a Housatonic crossing on the Falls Village Bridge before winding back to Lime Rock Park

Friday, Sept. 3

The Festival kicks off with a full day of practice and qualifying. Concession Stand and Swap Meet are open.

Saturday, Sept. 4

The first day of racing makes Saturday one of the most exciting days at the Festival. Concession Stand and Swap Meet are open.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Of the Festival’s highlights, Sunday in the Park, The Lime Rock Concours and Gathering of the Marques brings nearly 1,000 motorcars and motorcycles to the track. Stroll the Park and tap into your inner car enthusiast as you admire rare and exotic historic and vintage cars. Food trucks and vendors are found throughout. Gates open at 7:00 a.m. Show cars must be in place by 9:30 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 6 – Labor Day

The final day of authentic vintage car racing always produces spirited on-track action. Concession Stand, Midway and Swap Meet are open.