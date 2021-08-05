Join RACER and Vintage Motorsport in supporting the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation at the Rolex Monterey Motorsport Reunion

Key staffers plus several contributors to RACER and Vintage Motorsport magazines will be out in force throughout the Aug. 12-15 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion long weekend.

CEO Paul Pfanner, VM Editor D. Randy Riggs, RACER’s Marshall Pruett and members of the advertising and marketing teams will be on hand not only to cover the world-class vintage racing event, but also to support the mission of the newly-revitalized Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation (LSRF).

“With its focus on Ford’s decades-long involvement in the SCCA Trans Am series, celebrating cars and drivers that many of our writers and editors are passionate about, we’re especially excited about this year’s Rolex Reunion,” said Pfanner. “More importantly, we are partnering this year with the LSRF in full support of its fundraising mission.

“The Foundation has new energy this year with the addition of new Board members, most of whom are well-known in vintage racing circles. As an independent 501c charitable organization, the ‘new’ LSRF is off and running, working with both Monterey County and the track operators with a focus on much-needed deferred maintenance tasks and several new value-added projects designed to enhance visitor experience.”

The RACER, VM and LSRF folk will be on hand through the weekend in paddock garages 15-16. Please stop by to say hello and share your thoughts, memories and enthusiasm for the Rolex weekend, the Trans Am and, of course, Laguna Seca Raceway.

For more information on the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation, check out its Facebook page or log on to lsrfnd.org.

And for the latest from RACER and Vintage Motorsport, log on to RACER.com and VintageMotorsport.com respectively.