IMSA set for ‘Road Race Showcase’ at Road America

IMSA’s grand annual showcase at one of its ancestral homes, Wisconsin’s Road America, is upon WeatherTech SportsCar Championship fans. With 35 entries spread across five classes, Sunday’s 2h40m IMSA Road Race Showcase event kicks the chase for titles in DPi, LMP2, LMP3, GT Le Mans, and GT Daytona into high gear.

In DPi, its six entries start the first of four remaining rounds as the slow march towards the championship closer on November 13 at Petit Le Mans begins. It also means fans of Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kevin Magnussen — who will leave for the FIA WEC in 2022 — and Mazda Motorsports, whose DPi program will end after Petit Le Mans, are members of a small farewell tour in the coming weeks and months.

LMP2 is the modest class among the offerings with four cars booked for competition around the 4.0-mile road course, but in IMSA’s newest WeatherTech Championship prototype category, LMP3 is thriving with seven entries including a first-time participant in Jr III Racing, which is stepping up from the IMSA Prototype Challenge junior training series. And Jr III isn’t alone in that regard at Road America as Wulver Racing — another IPC stalwart — will make its debut in IMSA’s top championship.

GTLM — with five rounds left before it’s dissolved and replaced with GTD Pro — has its familiar threesome of Corvette Racing’s C8.R duo and the lone WeatherTech Racing Porsche. In GTD, the wild adventures of 15 cars hailing from eight manufacturers will serve, as it always does, as the best race-within-a-race. Like GTLM, Road America marks the first of five fights left, and in this case, it’s to settle the Pro-Am GT title.

The Road Race Showcase goes green at 2:40 p.m. ET on Sunday, with live streaming coverage on NBC Sports Gold TrackPass, and later on cable with NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET.

ENTRY LIST