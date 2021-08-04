Penske cars 1-2-3 on Watkins Glen grid

By Kelly Crandall | August 4, 2021 9:35 AM ET

Team Penske will have the best view of the green flag this weekend at Watkins Glen, with its three drivers starting at the front.

Brad Keselowski will start from the pole in the Go Bowling at The Glen. Joey Logano will start second, and Ryan Blaney will start third.

Kyle Larson will start fourth, and Kevin Harvick starts fifth. Point leader Denny Hamlin starts sixth.

Christopher Bell starts seventh, Aric Almirola eighth, Martin Truex Jr. ninth, and Alex Bowman 10th. Almirola won the most recent NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire.

Kyle Tilley returns to action with Live Fast Motorsports in the No. 78 Ford. Tilley starts 33rd. RC Enerson will make his Cup Series debut with Rick Ware Racing in the No. 15 Chevrolet. He starts last.

Thirty-seven drivers are entered in Sunday’s race. It is the first trip to Watkins Glen in two years after NASCAR did not travel to New York in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chase Elliott is the two-time and defending race winner at Watkins Glen (2018-19).

