300 cars prepping for Monterey Pre-Reunion

Nick Lish

By August 4, 2021 12:43 PM

With tech inspections starting Thursday afternoon and continuing Friday, the 10-run group race action of the Monterey Pre-Reunion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca cranks up Saturday.

Among them is the Group 5 contingent of Trans-Am racers, vintage 1966 to 1972, that will first take to the track Saturday for a 9:45 a.m. practice session. This weekend’s event is a warm-up for next week’s Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion with featured marque Ford in Trans-Am celebrating the 55th anniversary of the Pony Car Wars.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.

