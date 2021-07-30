Jim Clark retrospective set for Revolante

Revolante, part of the Aug. 27-29 Artomobilia weekend that features the Shift Road Rally, Fuelicious, Artomobilia and more, will donate 100% of ticketed revenue to programming support for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

Set for Aug. 29, the idea behind Revolane is the celebration of revolutionary automotive machinery, their visionary designers and the courageous drivers that have influenced road and race cars. What better place to do that than near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

An amazing collection of cars in a variety of featured and specialty classes — including three eras of Indianapolis pace cars — will be displayed on the grounds of the Bridgewater Golf Club in Carmel, Ind. Among the highlights will be the event’s retrospective on Jim Clark and the Lotus Type 34, showing how the superior handling of a lightweight, rear-engine chassis redefined performance on the track.

Get more details and ticket info at VintageMotorsport.com.