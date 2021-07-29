Weekend vintage racing calendar

The Shelby American Automobile Club will present its annual convention — SAAC-46 — at Sonoma Raceway starting Friday with a more-than-full slate of activities to make up for the cancellation of last year’s event.

Rocky Mountain Vintage Racing will host its 10th Race Against Kids Cancer this weekend at High Plains Raceway in Arapahoe County, Colo. Entrants will grid in several run groups to add to the club’s nine-year fundraising total of more than $1.2 million for the Morgan Adams Foundation.

And this weekend’s 30th Silverstone Classic will be the biggest ever. With races harking back to the golden ages of Formula 1, sports cars, GTs, single-seaters and touring cars, several grids now boast no fewer than 61 competition cars of yesteryear, never seen before in England.

Get more details of the events and full schedules at VintageMotorsport.com.