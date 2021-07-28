What’s coming to Mecum’s July 28-31 Orlando sale?

After Mecum tallied $141 million in sales and set a number of records at its January Kissimmee auction, the auction house is returning to Central Florida with 1,000 cars for its Summer Special sale at the Orange County Convention Center.

Originally planned as a three-day sale, Mecum added a fourth day on the front end to meet customer consignment demand.

Among the docket highlights is a 1969 Dodge Daytona NASCAR race car (pictured above) driven by country music legend Marty Robbins in the National 500 at Charlotte in 1970. Rediscovered in 2005, the car had a rotisserie restoration completed by Ray Evernham’s Big Iron Garage before being unveiled at the 50th anniversary of the Aero Wars, hosted by Tim Wellborn at Talladega Speedway in 2019.

