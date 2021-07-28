Over 200 cars already confirmed for Woodward Dream Show at M1 Concourse

Car entries are still being accepted for the Aug. 20 Woodward Dream Show at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Mich., and organizers hope to generously exceed the current roster of 200-plus cars.

In addition to seeing the cars and meeting their owners, the Dream Show will also feature a 4 p.m. presentation of this year’s Automotive Heritage Foundation Awards. And at 5 p.m., a one-hour Insider’s Garage panel discussion offers insights with the Ring Brothers, Ken Lingenfelter, Bob Larivee and others.

Both Friday events are included with a Dream Show pass. Get ticket info and more details at VintageMotorsport.com.