First look: Amalgam’s Ford GT40 model

Following 24 months of intense research and development — with the assistance and cooperation of the Ford Archive and Heritage department, as well as Gulf Oil International — Amalgam Collection has revealed the first images of its intricately detailed model of the Ford GT40.

Based on chassis #1075, the model depicts this most famous of Ford’s race cars, exactly as it was raced to victory at Le Mans in 1969 by Jacky Ickx and Jackie Oliver. Measuring nearly 20 inches long, this model is limited to just 199 pieces.

“The actual car has undergone numerous alterations and modifications over the years, so we dug deep into photo archives and records to ensure that our model exactly replicates the car on the day it won at Le Mans in 1969,” said Amalgam founder Sandy Copeman. “The model has thousands of components, each accurately reproduced using digital scan data and more than 1,000 photographs.”

