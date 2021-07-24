Monterey Momentum: RM Sotheby’s auction preview

In addition to the Le Mans Gulf Porsche 917K previously announced for RM Sotheby’s Aug. 12-14 Monterey auction, the company has revealed new consignments that include some of the most historically significant road and race cars from both the pre- and post-war decades.

Other endurance racing veterans include a 1983 Porsche 956 Group C that’s one of nine prepared by the Porsche factory for privateer racing in the World Endurance Championship and Le Mans. Driven by David Hobbs, Derek Warwick, Dieter Quester and John Fitzpatrick, it scored podium finishes at Imola, Mosport and Silverstone, and an outright victory at the Brands Hatch 1,000km, as well as securing first place at Road America Can-Am and contesting Le Mans.

Also offered is a 1981 Ferrari 512 BB/LM (pictured above) campaigned by Luigi Chinetti’s N.A.R.T. team for the 1981 Le Mans 24 Hours; driven by John Morton, Alain Cudini and Philippe Gurdjian. It ran third overall before retiring, at the fastest pace achieved by any BB/LM at Le Mans.

Among other sale highlights are two Golden Era V12 Ferraris, one of which has competition history.

