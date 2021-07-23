Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Image courtesy of SVRA

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

Weekend vintage racing calendar

A robust entry list of drivers will take to Portland International Raceway for SVRA’s Portland SpeedTour as action gets underway today (July 22) for the four-day race schedule. Results from last weekend’s SVRA Brainerd SpeedTour are now available.

Vintage Motorsport photographer Bill Stoler will be capturing all of the action for the July 24-25 Schenley Park race weekend as part of the overall Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix festivities. It’s vintage racing and displays galore!

