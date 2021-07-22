This weekend’s Concours of America first under Hagerty ownership

After Hagerty acquired the Concours d’Elegance of America in March, and made a June 30 announcement that it will move the event to Detroit in 2022, this weekend’s concours is a farewell of sorts.

Not only will the event move from the Inn at St. John’s — its home for the past decade — to the Detroit Institute of the Arts, it will be held in September rather than July.

But this year’s event will be remembered as Michigan’s first large-scale, open-air automotive celebration in more than 12 months, for its special display of a multiple race-winning 1960 Omega Jaguar that was test driven by Sir Jackie Stewart, and much more.

