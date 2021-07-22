Jaguar commits to Gen 3 of Formula E

Ahead of Jaguar Racing’s first race on home soil in 17 years and the team’s first Formula E race in London, Jaguar Land Rover has officially confirmed its long-term future in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, which is set to launch its Gen3 era with the 2022/23 season.

Jaguar Racing’s motorsport operation — winner last time out in New York City — will help Jaguar Land Rover develop new sustainable technologies and set new benchmarks in quality with its partners, and support Jaguar’s move to become an all-electric luxury brand from 2025.

The Formula E program will contribute to Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy — a commitment to achieve zero tailpipe emissions by 2036, and net zero status across supply chain, operators, and products by 2039.

FIA Formula E’s new Gen3 electric race car is due to debut in Season 9 at the end of next year. The lighter, more powerful and efficient Gen3 car will set a new performance benchmark for an all-electric race car. The Gen3 Formula E car is also intended to demonstrate the rapid developments in fast-charging technology for electric vehicles and help deliver more exciting racing. The Gen3 car will see power increased to 350kW from its current 250kW and maximum regenerative braking power will increase from 250kW to 600kW.

“The Gen3 era of Formula E is an exciting new chapter for the all-electric world championship. It is already proving to be the perfect environment to design, collaborate, test and develop new sustainable technologies at pace,” said Thierry Bollore, Jaguar Land Rover CEO. “Jaguar Racing will not only play a role in the renaissance of Jaguar as a pure-electric luxury brand, but across the entire electrified Jaguar Land Rover ecosystem, helping to deliver our sustainable future and our digital transformation.”

Jamie Reigle, CEO of Formula E, added: “Jaguar are a key player in the future of luxury electric vehicles. It’s a testament to the shared purpose that one of our earliest supporters, Jaguar Racing, are committing to Gen3 in anticipation of the 2022/23 season. Gen3 brings with it an unparalleled opportunity for a premium manufacturer like Jaguar to showcase innovation from a sporting perspective on the track, technological advancement on our roads and reach a global audience with spectacular city center racing from around the world. We’re thrilled to have Jaguar Racing joining us on that journey.”

Jaguar’s Sam Bird leads the 2020/21 Formula E drivers’ championship heading into this weekend’s doubleheader rounds in London.