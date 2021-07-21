GT Celebration team profile: Autometrics Motorsports

GT Celebration welcomes competitors of all abilities and all experience levels either individually or as part of a team. Series competitors come from all over the United States, bringing several different manufacturers together to enjoy the track.

Autometrics Motorsports is a full-service road race facility based in Charleston, S.C. Owned and operated by Gordon, Cory and Adam Friedman, the team provides trackside support services to drivers from all over the U.S. Drivers can store their cars at their shop and then receive engineering support at the track. The cars they are racing often require specialized knowledge, tooling and equipment to safely operate. Autometrics provides drivers a managed way to get involved in racing and share this support. Cory and the team have raced in almost every sports car series in the U.S. ranging from amateur level club racing to professional series including IMSA and SRO. GT Celebration is the newest series to add to its list.The company also supports other teams that require larger-scale engineering support such as full engine and gearbox rebuilds.

Autometrics has recently upgraded from a 4,800 square foot workshop with a separate 7,000 square foot warehouse that was down the street. The new, purpose-built facility that opened earlier this year accommodates the growing operation with 22,500 square feet of dynamic space. The new building is fully integrated with 10,000 square feet for the workshop and office, 10,000 square feet for the warehouse, and a 2,500 square foot open bay for dyno testing and deep cleaning.

Autometrics focuses their competition in the eastern part of the United States and has so far raced at Road Atlanta with GTC series but look forward to competing in some other East Coast event weekends.

“I had a great experience with GT Celebration at Road Atlanta, said team driver Shannon Herford. “The field was diverse and competitive, but not overcrowded, which gave a great opportunity to lay down some fast laps without traffic. The total track time was almost double what we have seen in other series. Everyone within GTC was extremely professional but also provided a nice paddock atmosphere to relax and get to know the other drivers. It was, without a doubt, one of the best series that I have participated in.”