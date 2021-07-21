British form demonstrated Ferrari progress - Binotto

Ferrari will not allow the disappointment of Charles Leclerc’s near-miss in the British Grand Prix overshadow the progress it has made since France, according to team principal Mattia Binotto.

At the French Grand Prix Ferrari qualified well but then struggled with its front tires as both Leclerc and Carlos Sainz slipped out of the points. On that occasion Leclerc ended up 16th and behind a Williams on pace, but after strong performances in Austria, Silverstone — a track that is front-limited like Paul Ricard — delivered a massive step forward when Leclerc finished second and was only overtaken by Lewis Hamilton with two full laps remaining.

“Obviously it was disappointing two laps from the end, but I think we should be pleased as well — with the race performance, and with the entire weekend performance,” Binotto said. “After France we understood the weaknesses and now this is three races in a row where we have had good pace in the race, which was a weakness at the start of the season.

“That is showing that as a team we are progressing, especially when we look at the second part of the season. Now, after 10 races, we’ve got 17 points more than what we had at the end of the last season as a team — that is certainly showing the progression.”

While Leclerc nearly won, Sainz was stuck behind Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren and finished sixth, but Binotto said the pace of Lando Norris shows that both teams are closely matched and track position is key.

“Norris has been on the podium having very good pace and if you analyze, his pace was very similar to ours. I think being ahead after a strong qualifying is the key. When Carlos was in clear air he was on the pace of Charles.

“I think we have improved since France — I won’t go into the details but we certainly worked a lot in the simulator with the drivers, with the team, trying to get a better understanding of what’s wrong, how to address it. This is what I’m pleased with, to see the progress.”