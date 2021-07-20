Tickets on sale for Lime Rock Park’s 39th Historic Festival

Set against the beautiful backdrop of lush Berkshire foothills and combining three days of racing, an esteemed concours event on the Sam Posey straight, a road rally and a gathering of the marques, there is nothing quite like Lime Rock Park’s Historic Festival on Labor Day weekend.

The event is a revered tradition, and 2021 will mark the 39th annual celebration of automotive history and beauty at the Connecticut facility.

The event will launch on Thursday (September 2nd) with one of the longest automotive parades in the Northeast, the Vintage Race Car & Sports Car Parade that will see more than 100 cars safely tour through 17 miles of roads in the surrounding area. Friday will feature the first full day of on-track action with practice and qualifying, with the Swap Meet also opening to those on site.

Racing will come in to full focus on Saturday and Monday, with competition comprising 16 classes among hundreds of entries, including two very unique classes in 2021. In addition to a robust field of air-cooled Porsches, a very large contingent of rare and rapid pre-war class machines including a Type 59 Bugatti, an ERA and an 8C Alfa will be in action at Lime Rock Park in 2021.

Sunday will see Lime Rock Park transformed from a place of speed and competition into the stage for history, beauty, and diversity.

With upwards of a thousand cars lining the track grouped by make, country of origin, or model that will likely cover everything from Volvos and Saabs to Porsches and Peugeots, the Gathering of the Marques will provide a huge variety of cars from through the decades and from around the globe.

Sunday in the Park, The Lime Rock Concours, brings a quiet crescendo as the judged portion of the event will feature six special classes including the “Best of Britain,” with iconic British postwar touring and sports cars, “Grand Prix Greats,” showcasing historically important cars from the Festival’s racing events, “Country Style” with Classic Woodies through the 1960’s, “Alternate Energies” with Steam and Electric cars, “Continental Style” American Power machines, and “Local Heroes” featuring Cars of the Northeast.

There will be 10 traditional Concours classes including classes for pre- and post -war European and American cars, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Japanese performance cars, Competition cars, Motorcycles and the always popular Barn Find/Preservation class.

Additionally, the Concours will include a special judged category for air-cooled Porsche 911s as well as the iconic Porsche 356.

Porsche enthusiasts will also be keen to take in the special display from the Steven Harris collection, which is slated to feature a range of rare 911-based RS entries from his collection and a separate display of examples of Porsche competition machines.

Monday will see a return to competition for all race groups for a final day of racing to close out the 39th edition of this very special event.

“We were proud to be able to put on a safe and fun event for the 38th Historic Festival last year,” said Skip Barber. “It was great to carry on the tradition, and we expect great things this year for the 39th with a large and exciting slate of racing entries plus a diverse Concours field headlined by some very special Porsches. With people excited to get out and be a part of special events like this, we are eager for this event to kick off!”

Further information is available at limerock.com. Entry forms for all events are available at Motorsports Reg: https://lrphistorics.motorsportreg.com/.