Keselowski joins Roush Fenway Racing as driver/owner for 2022

Roush Fenway Racing and Brad Keselowski confirmed one of the biggest pieces of NASCAR silly season Tuesday morning with the announcement they are joining forces.

Keselowski has purchased a minority ownership stake in the team and will serve as the head of the team’s competition committee. Keselowski will be a co-owner and driver beginning in 2022, taking over the No. 6 Ford Mustang.

Additional details on driver lineup, partnerships, and other team assets will be announced at a later date.

“I’m truly excited about this partnership with Brad,” Jack Roush said. “I think it will bring a lot to the organization, from not only Brad’s ability behind the wheel but a rejuvenation and fresh perspective across our teams. I’ve had the opportunity to watch Brad for a number of years, as he has fought and clawed his way up the ladder, molding himself into a champion and one of the top drivers in our sport.

“I’ve always admired his resolve and determination. I’m very pleased that he has chosen to be a part of our organization, and I’m proud to partner with him moving into the future.”

Keselowski makes the move after 12 years with Team Penske, where he earned a championship in both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series. He has 35 career Cup wins, with all but one coming with Team Penske.

Last week, Penske announced reigning Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric would inherit the No. 2 Ford Mustang from Keselowski after the two sides could not come to a new agreement. Keselowski wanted an ownership stake in the team, and Penske could not fulfill that request.

“I am thrilled to be able to share the news about this next venture with my fans, peers, and the industry,” Keselowski said. “This presents an opportunity to continue my on-track success with a strong team and a long-term commitment, but also dive into my passion of team ownership where I know I can be an asset to the future of the team.

“I am optimistic about what Jack, John, and I can accomplish together, especially with a new era for our sport on the horizon (with the Next Gen car). Our goal is to win races and compete for championships at NASCAR’s top level, and we plan to do just that.”

Roush Fenway Racing has two Cup Series championships in 2003 and ’04. The organization has 137 career wins, but last visited victory lane since 2017 with former driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Keselowski becomes the second significant ownership addition to the Roush organization. Jack Roush partnered with Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry in 2007 and changed the team name to Roush Fenway Racing.

“We are thrilled to have Brad on board. In the short amount of time that we’ve been around him, you can see some of the same traits in Brad that are the common blend with both Jack Roush and John Henry,” said Ed Weiss, Fenway Sports Group’s executive vice president, corporate strategy, and general counsel. “Brad has a relentless desire to compete and win, and that fits in perfectly with our core objectives across all of the properties at Fenway Sports Group.”