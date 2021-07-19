Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Ferrari clients get thrill on Indianapolis oval

By July 19, 2021 12:49 PM

By

The drivers of Ferrari Racing Days enjoyed another thrill on Saturday as they took part in a unique oval-lapping session on the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval layout. In the traditional three abreast formation, all of the drivers participating in the weekend were able to take their turn for a few laps around the same pavement used by the drivers of the Indianapolis 500.

